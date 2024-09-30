Tottenham Hotspur set for huge investment, in seismic deal for club's trophy hopes

Tottenham Hotspur could have new minority shareholders by the end of 2024, with the club set to receive fresh investment in the next few months.

ENIC, the company owned by the family trust of Joe Lewis, currently owns 86.58 per cent of Tottenham. Lewis, though, is looking to descrease his influence at the club in the near-future by offloading some of his shares, opening up the opportunity for external investment.

That could see some familiar faces turn up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the second half of the 2024/25 season, with one key figure "ready to invest middle eastern funds" in a top Premier League club as soon as possible.

Tottenham Hotspur could be taken over by former Newcastle director Amanda Staveley

Amanda Staveley and husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi as they unveiled Eddie Howe as the new manager at Newcastle United

According to the Mirror, Amanda Staveley is expected to buy some of Lewis' shares at Tottenham by the end of the year, with one source telling the publication: “Amanda is serious about being involved with Spurs, and is hoping that an initial purchase can be completed within weeks.”

Staveley helped the Public Investement Fund of Saudi Arabia take over Newcastle United in October 2021 in a deal worth £305m. She and her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi acquired a 10 per cent stake in the club, which were then reduced before they sold their remaining shares in July 2024.

Tottenham could spend more money similar to the £65 it cost for Dominic Solanke with new investment (Image credit: Getty Images)

In doing so, she confirmed to The Athletic that she didn't want to leave Newcastle when she did, but was open to investing in another Premier League side as soon as possible.

“My preference would have been to stay with Newcastle, but life doesn’t always work out exactly how you want it to," Staveley said. "Nothing is going to replicate that.”

Now, though, it seems Staveley and Ghodoussi will get their wish with Tottenham Hotspur. They hope that improved funding from the Middle East could help get Spurs challenging at the top of the Premier League table again, with trophies also sought after in north London.

Indeed, Tottenham last won a trophy in 2008, when they beat Chelsea in the League Cup final. For a club with as much stature, demands will surely be placed upon Ange Postecoglou and his side to deliver success as soon as possible.

The shares won't come cheap, however. Deloitte's 2024 report indicates that Tottenham are eighth in the worldwide money league, making them worth at least £2.6bn. Staveley's investment will have to far outweight the initial one put into Newcastle just three years ago, therefore.