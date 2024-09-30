Tottenham Hotspur set for huge investment, in seismic deal for club's trophy hopes

Tottenham Hotspur could be provided with plenty more money to get closer to challenging for titles and trophies if the takeover goes through

Tottenham Hotspur could have new minority shareholders by the end of 2024, with the club set to receive fresh investment in the next few months.

ENIC, the company owned by the family trust of Joe Lewis, currently owns 86.58 per cent of Tottenham. Lewis, though, is looking to descrease his influence at the club in the near-future by offloading some of his shares, opening up the opportunity for external investment.

