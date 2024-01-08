Tottenham Hotspur confirm defender's move, with 'terms agreed' on another: report

Tottenham Hotspur are busy green-lighting moves just a week into the transfer window as Ange Postecoglou looks to reshape his squad midseason.

The Lilywhites have been ravaged with injuries this term after a strong start to the season and want to bring in new blood to help them secure a top-four place. Central defensive duo Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are both out injured at current and Tottenham could do with cover.

But before signing anyone new, Spurs have confirmed one defensive departure, with a second close to being completed.

Cristian Romero is a big loss at the back for Tottenham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Young centre-back Ashley Phillips has left North London to move to Championship side Plymouth Argyle on loan for the rest of the season, as confirmed by Spurs' official site.

The highly-rated young defender hasn't appeared in the Premier League under Postecoglou – and he could be joined by another star who has found minutes hard to come by, in Eric Dier.

The England international has reached an agreement to join Bayern Munich, as per talkSPORT, following Postecoglou spikily responding to one journalist questioning whether the deal was confirmed ahead of the FA Cup third round tie against Burnley last week.

Eric Dier could leave Tottenham soon (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Separate issue but don’t question my integrity," the Australian said when asked if Dier's absence for Tottenham's team was down to a move away. "When I say he's injured, he's injured. He didn't train yesterday. I can get Vision [Spurs' training footage] in for you, you can ask him. It's got nothing to do with anything else.

"He's injured and in terms of anything else that's happening, it's not on my radar. If there is something I'm sure I'll hear of it but fair to say in the last 24 hours we've been focusing on the game and the guys that are available."

More Tottenham Hotspur stories

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou asked about clash with Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola and his response is brilliant

AFCON 2023: Will Pape Matar Sarr be available for Senegal? Injury update on Tottenham midfielder

Spurs in talks with South American superstar over January move: report