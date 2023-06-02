Tottenham have had plans for English goalkeeper dashed after ‘gentleman’s agreement’, according to transfer expert

Tottenham Hotspur have had their plans for a new goalkeeper rocked, following a gentleman's agreement for a new man between the sticks.

The Lilywhites have had a problem in goal all season, with 35-year-old Hugo Lloris seemingly waning in form during the second half of the season. The World Cup winner's declining form culminated in the 6-1 loss to Newcastle United in which Lloris was brought off at half-time – but backup keeper Fraser Forster is actually a year older than the No.1.

Now, transfer expert Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports says that there could have been a deal in place for a high-profile English goalkeeper – only for plans to change with the outcome of the Premier League table.

Hugo Lloris of Tottenham Hotspur may be replaced this summer (Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

"The goalkeeping position is important because they need a succession plan for Hugo Lloris," Jacobs told FFT in June. "The bad news is that one of their primary targets was Jordan Pickford, who would have been available if Everton had gone down.

"He has only recently signed a new deal but there was gentleman’s agreement that he could have left had Everton got relegated: now that he’s stayed up, he’s going to be harder to get.

"There are a few other names on the list for Tottenham and there’s going to be a fair amount of goalkeeper movement. David Raya is one to watch but suitors feel as if Brentford are pricing him out of the market.

"I do expect Tottenham to move on the goalkeeper front."

Jordan Pickford was believed to be on Tottenham's wanted list (Image credit: Getty)

Pickford was also believed to be of interest to Manchester United this summer – but looks to be staying put now that Everton have confirmed Premier League survival.

The England No.1 is valued to be worth €25 million by Transfermarkt.

More Tottenham stories

Despite uncertainty in the dugout, Clement Lenglet looks set to join permanently. Randal Kolo Muani is of interest to Spurs and Aymeric Laporte remains an option.

There are worries, however, that along with Harry Kane leaving for Manchester United, Dejan Kulusevski might not stay a Lilywhites player this summer.