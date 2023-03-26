Tottenham report: Spurs could lose star attacker due to a forgotten clause in his deal

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte looks dejected during his side's 2-0 loss at home to Aston Villa.

Tottenham risk missing out on the permanent signing of Dejan Kulusevski if they do not finish in the top four of the Premier League, according to reports.

Kulusevski is only on loan at Spurs (opens in new tab) until the end of the campaign, having agreed an 18-month switch from Juventus (opens in new tab) in January 2022.

It is easy to forget that the Sweden international is not a permanent Tottenham player given his status as a first-team regular.

Tottenham forward Dejan Kulusevski celebrates a goal against Southampton (Image credit: Getty)

And while it was widely assumed that the move would automatically be made permanent at the end of this season, Kulusevski's future is in fact much more uncertain.

According to Calcio Mercarto (opens in new tab), the north London side are obliged to buy the winger for £30m this summer - but only if they qualify for the Champions League.

Spurs are currently fourth in the standings but they have a slender two-point advantage over fifth-placed Newcastle (opens in new tab).

Tottenham striker Harry Kane could also leave the club at the end of the season (Image credit: Getty)

Antonio Conte's side have also played two more matches than Newcastle and Liverpool (opens in new tab), while Brighton (opens in new tab) have three games in hand on Tottenham.

Spurs remain confident of landing Kulusevski on a full-time basis, and a deal could still be agreed if they miss out on the top four.

But their underwhelming form in 2023 means the 22-year-old may consider offers from elsewhere when he leaves Juventus at the end of the campaign.

Tottenham could soon be looking for a new manager, with Antonio Conte's future in doubt (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile Tottenham could be on the lookout for a new manager as early as Monday, with Conte on the brink of the sack.

The Italian's outburst after the recent 3-3 draw with Southampton (opens in new tab) has left him in danger of being fired before the Premier League resumes next weekend.

Spurs do not play again until April 3, when they will travel to Goodison Park to face Everton (opens in new tab).

More Tottenham stories

After Bayern Munich (opens in new tab) appointed Thomas Tuchel, Ryan Mason is the surprise frontrunner to be the next Tottenham manager (opens in new tab).

Harry Kane is prepared to force through a move (opens in new tab) away from Spurs this summer, reports say.

And Tottenham are considering a move for Wojciech Szczesny (opens in new tab) as they seek a long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris.