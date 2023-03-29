Manchester United report: United chiefs sanction Harry Kane move BEFORE the end of the season

Manchester United are finalising their bid for Harry Kane, to be delivered before the end of the season.

That's according to one report that suggests that the Red Devils want to get in early with a move for the Tottenham Hotspur all-time scorer. Kane recently broke the all-time goal record at international level too – and there's a feeling that this might be the best time to sign him, with his contract expiring in 2024.

Manchester United seem to be prepared for the battle, however, and with United chiefs sanctioning the move, talks could begin before the end of the current season.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has put Kane on his shopping list (Image credit: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

According to the Daily Star (opens in new tab), United CEO, Richard Arnold, has been persuaded by Erik ten Hag to make the move – and talks will begin before the end of the season.

United believe that they can snare the England captain for just £80 million. Spurs famously drive a hard bargain, however, and will likely attempt to drive the price up, even at the risk of losing Kane for nothing next summer.

Kane was the subject of a £100m bid (opens in new tab) from Manchester City in 2021 that Tottenham turned down, with chairman Daniel Levy believed to be asking for at least £40m more than that. Tottenham have apparently already decided that their forward won't be sold to an English rival, according to The Times (opens in new tab).

United have other players on their shortlist, too, including Mohammed Kudus, Goncalo Ramos and Victor Osimhen.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is braced for bids for his superstar (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kane has 21 goals in 28 Premier League games this season, overperforming his expected goals tally and leading Tottenham into the top four despite poor form.

The striker is valued at €90m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

