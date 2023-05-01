Tottenham linked with £150 MILLION of signings, as Daniel Levy plans overhaul to keep fans onside: report

Tottenham Hotspur are planning a dramatic rebuild as Daniel Levy looks to overhaul a tired-looking Spurs squad ahead of next season.

The Lilywhites slumped to a heartbreaking 4-3 loss at Anfield after coming back from 3-0 down to equalise in stoppage time, through Richarlison. But despite the positives from the game, Tottenham found themselves 3-0 down after 15 minutes once more – with the deficiencies of Ryan Mason's side glaringly obvious early on.

With an alarming number of players all approaching the end of their contracts in 2024, there is serious work to be done by chairman Levy in order to not just convince fans that the club are heading in the right direction, but all-time scorer Harry Kane, who is linked with a move away this summer.

Harry Kane could just be one of many departures this summer for Spurs (Image credit: Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet, Mundo Deportivo (opens in new tab), Tottenham are keen on Mallorca attacker Kang-in Lee. This would be a move that could bolster the creativity in the side, taking some of the burden away from Kane.

Manuel Ugarte in defensive midfield, meanwhile, has been touted by Portuguese outlet O Jogo (opens in new tab). The Sporting star has shone in Europe this term and with Tottenham's central areas looking depleted in the absence of Rodrigo Bentancur, a new DM could well be on the cards.

L’Equipe (opens in new tab), meanwhile, have linked Lille star, Jonathan David, with a move to north London. The Canadian forward has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs over the years but would likely only move to Spurs as a replacement for Harry Kane.

Finally, Football Insider (opens in new tab) reports that Morgan Gibbs-White could be on the radar should his employers, Nottingham Forest, not survive relegation.

Morgan Gibbs-White is one of four stars linked with Tottenham (Image credit: Getty)

Kang-in Lee is rumoured to have a release clause of just £15m while Ugarte's is around £55m. David is valued to be worth (opens in new tab) at least £40m by Lille, while Gibbs-White could cost the same, given that he moved to Forest for £42.5m last summer, as per Sky Sports (opens in new tab). Theoretically, this could set Tottenham back £150m.

Transfermarkt values Lee (opens in new tab) at €15 million, Ugarte (opens in new tab) at €25m, David (opens in new tab) at €60m and Gibbs-White (opens in new tab) at €30m.

More Tottenham Hotspur stories

Vincent Kompany is currently the favourite to become Tottenham manager. Luis Enrique has expressed an interest, while Mauricio Pochettino may be in line to return.

Despite uncertainty in the dugout, Clement Lenglet looks set to join permanently. Randal Kolo Muani is of interest to Spurs and Aymeric Laporte remains an option. There are worries, however, that along with Harry Kane leaving for Manchester United, Dejan Kulusevski might not stay a Lilywhites player this summer.