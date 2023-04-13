Tottenham poised to appoint Vincent Kompany, as Burnley boss 'wants the job' at Spurs: report

Tottenham Hotspur look to ready to appoint Vincent Kompany as their new manager.

The Belgian has been back in English football for less than a year, taking Burnley back to the Premier League at the first time of asking with seven games left to play in the Championship. The Clarets have been praised for their style of play and have swept almost all before them in the second tier.

Now, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has reportedly been influenced by Arsenal's transformation down the road under another young coach shaped by Pep Guardiola's ideals at Manchester City.

Daniel Levy is impressed with Vincent Kompany's work at Burnley (Image credit: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

According to The Sun (opens in new tab), Kompany is interested in speaking to the Lilywhites and could take over this summer. In the meantime, the club will be left in the hands of Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason.

The No.1 candidate for the manager's job in north London was thought to be Julian Nagelsmann, following his sacking at Bayern Munich. The German is said to want a break out of the game, however, according to the Evening Standard (opens in new tab) and has since been reported by BILD (opens in new tab) to have turned the opportunity of managing Tottenham down.

With Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and potentially Real Madrid all looking for new managers this summer – not to mention the likes of Leeds United and Leicester City, Tottenham might find that their prospective pool of new bosses is competitive.

Mauricio Pochettino is believed to be wanted by Spurs – but also Chelsea, Real Madrid and Leicester, while his successor at Tottenham is of interest to Chelsea and PSG, for example.

Mauricio Pochettino remains an option for Tottenham (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Kompany began his coaching career at Anderlecht in 2020, the club he rose through the ranks of as a player. After two years in the Belgian Pro League, he arrived at Turf Moor last summer and has overseen a grand overhaul of play style in Lancashire.

At 37, Kompany would become the youngest manager currently in the Premier League, beating 39-year-olds Ruben Selles and Gary O'Neil of south coasters Southampton and Bournemouth respectively.

