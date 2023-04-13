Tottenham poised to appoint Vincent Kompany, as Burnley boss 'wants the job' at Spurs: report
Tottenham Hotspur have decided on Vincent Kompany as their new manager, after talks with Julian Nagelsmann stalled
Tottenham Hotspur look to ready to appoint Vincent Kompany as their new manager.
The Belgian has been back in English football for less than a year, taking Burnley back to the Premier League at the first time of asking with seven games left to play in the Championship. The Clarets have been praised for their style of play and have swept almost all before them in the second tier.
Now, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has reportedly been influenced by Arsenal's transformation down the road under another young coach shaped by Pep Guardiola's ideals at Manchester City.
According to The Sun (opens in new tab), Kompany is interested in speaking to the Lilywhites and could take over this summer. In the meantime, the club will be left in the hands of Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason.
The No.1 candidate for the manager's job in north London was thought to be Julian Nagelsmann, following his sacking at Bayern Munich. The German is said to want a break out of the game, however, according to the Evening Standard (opens in new tab) and has since been reported by BILD (opens in new tab) to have turned the opportunity of managing Tottenham down.
With Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and potentially Real Madrid all looking for new managers this summer – not to mention the likes of Leeds United and Leicester City, Tottenham might find that their prospective pool of new bosses is competitive.
Mauricio Pochettino is believed to be wanted by Spurs – but also Chelsea, Real Madrid and Leicester, while his successor at Tottenham is of interest to Chelsea and PSG, for example.
Kompany began his coaching career at Anderlecht in 2020, the club he rose through the ranks of as a player. After two years in the Belgian Pro League, he arrived at Turf Moor last summer and has overseen a grand overhaul of play style in Lancashire.
At 37, Kompany would become the youngest manager currently in the Premier League, beating 39-year-olds Ruben Selles and Gary O'Neil of south coasters Southampton and Bournemouth respectively.
More Tottenham Hotspur stories
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Most Popular
By Mark White
By Ryan Dabbs
By Mark White
By Mark White