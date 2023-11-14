Tottenham Hotspur want Chelsea academy wonderkid to boost forward line: report

Tottenham Hotspur are keen to add greater depth to their squad in the upcoming January transfer window, and have settled on a former Chelsea wonderkid as an ideal option.

Injuries and suspensions have badly affected Tottenham Hotspur this term, and despite their flying start to the 2023/24 Premier League season under new boss Ange Postecoglou, more options in attacking positions have been highlighted as a priority.

Richarlison, Manor Solomon, Brennan Johnson and Ivan Perisic have all suffered periods on the sidelines this term, leaving just Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski as the only two senior forwards in the squad.

As a result, Tottenham Hotspur are wanting to sign Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior, according to The Independent.

The England U21 star spent nine years in Chelsea's academy before leaving in 2020, with Juventus offering him a three-year deal. In December 2022 Iling-Junior then signed a deal keeping him with Old Lady until June 2025 - though that doesn't look like it'll stop Tottenham in January.

Valued at £8m by Transfermarkt, Iling-Junior is a promising 20-year-old with a bright future, and has been slowly but surely making his name for the Serie A side.

After scoring on his first start for Juventus in the league in May 2023, Iling-Junior has made Massimiliano Allegri's bench in every game so far this campaign, making four appearances.

And with Champions League football a real possibility for Tottenham Hotspur next season, Postecoglou and the hierarchy reportedly believe that adding Iling-Junior to their currently reduced squad will prepare them better to compete on four fronts.

A dynamic winger, Iling-Junior would add a certain level of unpredictability to Tottenham's attacks, too, working well with the creativity of James Maddison especially.

