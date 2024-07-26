Tottenham to revive career of highly-rated forward: report

Tottenham Hotspur look set to mark their second campaign under manager Ange Postecoglou with the addition of a highly rated continental forward this summer.

The former Celtic boss oversaw a mid-season injury crisis, to guide the club to a respectable 5th place finish, just two points below fourth-placed Aston Villa.

One of the biggest issues surrounding the Lilywhites last season was the inconsistent form of their forwards, with Richarlison and failing to provide a constant stream of goals while Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson both struggled to tie down their spot in the lineup.

Richarlison showed signs of promise last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham targeting Italian ace

In an attempt to bolster their firepower, Tottenham look set to launch a bid for Juventus star Federico Chiesa, who looks set to be available on a cut-price deal.

The Italian international has been a household name for a number of years despite Juventus' struggles in recent seasons, playing a star role in Italy's 2021 European Championship success.

Comfortable off both the left and right wing, Chiesa offers an elite level attacking talent with versatility to add some much-needed depth for the North London outfit.

Chiesa is one of biggest attacking talents in Europe. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, Chiesa will reject interest from Napoli in favour of a move to Tottenham, who are set to launch a €35 million bid.

This report supports claims earlier in the window that the forward would be available on the cheap due to his contract expiring next summer, having previously been linked to Manchester United and Chelsea.

Tottenham have enjoyed a bright start to this summer's window, signing highly coveted youngster Archie Gray from Leeds while shifting a number of players who had fallen out of favour over the past few years.

