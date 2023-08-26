Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou 'overjoyed' at James Maddison impact

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou says he is 'overjoyed' at the impact made by James Maddison since he signed from Leicester earlier this summer and believes there is 'more to come' from the midfielder.

Maddison, a £40 million signing from the Foxes, wore a protective boot after picking up a minor injury in last weekend's 2-0 win over Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and was restricted during the week.

But the 26-year-old was back with a bang as he netted his first goal for the north London club in their 2-0 victory at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

The England midfielder timed his run to perfection and diverted a Pape Matar Sarr through ball past Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto to set Spurs on their way to a 2-0 win and Postecoglou hailed his player after the match.

"There wasn't anyone happier than me when we got him," the Australian said after the match. "I was delighted. I wouldn’t say I'm surprised, but I'm overjoyed at the footballer I've got. The way he’s embraced the whole club, where he's at in his life. He really wants to be the person.

"He's that creative force for us. He works hard, wins the ball back, presses. He's had a disrupted week. He only had one session with us, but for him to put on a performance like that is credit to him. And I think there's more to come, when he gets more understanding with our forward players and they get more understanding with him."

And he added: "We're trying to give him and the other creative players as much as the ball as possible for them to do the stuff that they love to do. I think the way [we play] definitely suits him."

