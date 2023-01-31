Tottenham sign Pedro Porro on loan from Sporting, with obligation to buy

Tottenham Hotspur have signed Pedro Porro from Sporting on loan with an obligation to buy, despite a slight hitch in getting him.

It seemed at one point like Tottenham had missed the chance to bring Porro to north London, with the deal looking too difficult to complete. With the likes of Matt Doherty (opens in new tab) and Djed Spence (opens in new tab) going on loan, however, the chances of Spurs getting their man began to rise.

Even Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo leaving to Bayern Munich seemed to complicate things. Porro left City earlier in his career but the champions have a buy-back clause – and Cancelo's exit sparked rumours that he could go back to the Etihad Stadium.

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has desired a new right-back all month (Image credit: Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

"All parties expect the deal to be completed and then officially sealed by the end of the weekend," Romano claimed (opens in new tab) last week when talking about the Pedro Porro transfer, which has now been confirmed.

"Tottenham and Sporting will meet via intermediaries also today to sort the final details."

Porro was on joined Spoting permanently from Manchester City last year following two impressive years on loan. The fee is thought to be around £40 million.

Tottenham fans have been vocal in recent weeks over the direction of the club and the lack of investment from the board, with plenty of protesting about the board. It was originally thought that the north Londoners would not have more than around £30m in total to spend this month.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has come under scrutiny of late (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the Porro signing will likely do little to ease fan unrest towards chairman Daniel Levy, Porro could be a big factor in helping Tottenham to make the top four.

Porro is valued at €25m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Tottenham stories

Three England stars are on the radar for Spurs. Tottenham have been linked with a shock swoop for Harry Maguire, who could leave Manchester United this year. James Maddison could be about to leave Leicester, meanwhile, according to their manager Brendan Rodgers. Jordan Pickford has also been touted for a transfer.

Piero Hincapie is being linked with a big summer move and Pedro Porro could be on his way. In terms of outgoings, however, the big rumours are linking Harry Kane with an exit – this time to Real Madrid.

In other news, there have been rumours recently that PSG's Qatari ownership are interested in investing in Spurs.