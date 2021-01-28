Tottenham transfer news: Daniel Levy reluctant to allow Dele Alli to join PSG

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is reluctant to sanction Dele Alli’s departure to Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports.

Alli has fallen out of favour at Spurs this season, having failed to start a single Premier League game since the opening weekend.

The appointment of Mauricio Pochettino at the Parc des Princes earlier this month has accelerated PSG’s interest in Alli, a player they were also linked with last summer.

Jose Mourinho appears willing to let the England international depart on loan, provided he can source a replacement.

According to ESPN , Alli is keen to move to the French capital on a temporary basis.

The 24-year-old is desperate to play regular first-team football ahead of this summer’s European Championship.

Alli is also excited by the prospect of being reunited with Pochettino and playing alongside Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria in France.

However, Levy’s stance is proving to be a major stumbling block that could ultimately see Alli remain in north London beyond next week’s transfer deadline.

PSG would ideally like an option to buy inserted into any loan deal, but they are willing to negotiate this if it helps them secure Alli’s signature.

The club have also offered to pay Spurs a loan fee, but Levy is continuing to stall.

The Tottenham chairman has been aware of PSG’s interest for some time but has yet to give them a final answer.

That has left Alli and Pochettino facing an anxious wait, with the transfer window set to close on Monday.

Indeed, Mourinho claimed on Wednesday that he expects Alli to still be at the club after the deadline.

“I expect (him to be here) and I am saying that since the beginning of the window,” the Tottenham boss said ahead of his side’s meeting with Liverpool on Thursday.

“I was not expecting anyone to leave or expecting anyone to come. We are almost at the end of the window. I don’t believe that anything will happen, but it is open still.

“Football is football and the transfer window is open and sometimes unexpected things can happen, but I don’t expect it.”

