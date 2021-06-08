Tottenham transfer news: Daniel Levy sets Harry Kane price - and rules out player swaps

Daniel Levy has warned Harry Kane’s suitors that he wants at least £150m for the Tottenham talisman, according to reports.

Kane has been heavily linked with a move away from the north London side this summer, with the England international supposedly keen for pastures new.

The 27-year-old finished as the Premier League’s top scorer and leading assist provider last term, but Spurs still slumped to a seventh-place finish.

They will be absent from the Champions League next season for the second year on the bounce, and will instead be competing in the inaugural edition of the Europa Conference League.

Kane has made no secret of his desire to compete for the bigger prizes in the game, something he no longer feels he can do at Tottenham.

But Levy has no intention of letting his prized asset leave easily, particularly as the striker is under contract until 2024.

According to The Sun , Tottenham will not consider selling their talisman for anything less than £150m.

They believe that price accurately reflects both Kane’s ability and his importance to the club.

Moreover, Spurs have ruled out any sort of players-plus-cash deal and will demand the entire £150m in cash.

Recent reports suggested Manchester City were considering offering Tottenham Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling in a part-exchange deal .

But Levy is said to have ruled out such a proposition, as he resolves to keep hold of Kane for at least another year.

The Spurs chairman has a reputation as a fierce negotiator, so the striker’s suitors should not expect him to change his mind.

Manchester United and Chelsea, as well as City, have been linked with the England captain in recent weeks.

All three clubs are on the lookout for a new striker ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, which is scheduled to begin on August 14.

In the meantime Kane will be striving to fire England to glory at Euro 2020.

