Tottenham transfer news: Ryan Sessegnon open to another move away from Spurs

Ryan Sessegnon says he would be open to another loan move away from Tottenham.

The England Under-21 international joined Spurs from Fulham in 2019 but found game time hard to come by in north London.

Sessegnon made just 12 appearances in all competitions last season, only six of which came in the Premier League.

After learning he was still some way down the pecking order at the start of the current campaign, the 20-year-old agreed to join Hoffenheim on loan.

Sessegnon has been more involved with the Bundesliga side, having appeared 16 times in the league, cup and European competition.

A versatile left-sided player, Sessegnon has been deployed as a full-back, wing-back and wide midfielder this term.

And the youngster says he is in no rush to return to Tottenham, who paid a reported £25m for his signature.

“If [first-team football] is not going to be possible next season or in the future, of course I want to go back to a league or a club to regain that experience, and when the time is right to go back, we will see from there," Sessegnon told The Independent .

“Of course I would say to any young player: Try a different culture, a different league, a different language and don’t be afraid, because it is a great opportunity. You will come back a different person and a better player.

“The main message [from Spurs boss Jose Mourinho] was ‘just go out and play’, that’s exactly what he told me.

“He saw it as a good opportunity for me to go out and just play, play, play, bring that experience back and then hopefully I’m ready for when I come back.

“When I scored my first goal he was in contact to congratulate me. Just here and there he drops me a little message to see how I’m doing, to see where I am with the injury and stuff like that. It was his birthday the other day and I dropped him a little message.”

