UEFA charges Spartak defender for 'racist behaviour' towards Liverpool's Brewster

Spartak Moscow's Leonid Mironov has been charged with racist behaviour following an alleged incident in his side's UEFA Youth League match with Liverpool.

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the 19-year-old defender after he was accused of abusing Rhian Brewster in Liverpool's 2-0 win at Prenton Park on Wednesday.

Brewster, a member of the England Under-17 squad who won the World Cup earlier this year - reported the issue to referee Mohammed Al-Hakim towards the end of the game, while Liverpool also lodged a complaint after the final whistle.

UEFA's control, ethics and disciplinary body will now deal with the case, though a date for the hearing is yet to be confirmed.

Spartak were charged with racist behaviour following issues in the reverse fixture. The Russian club were ordered to partially close their academy stadium following inappropriate chants from a section of supporters.