Van Marwijk rules Van Nistelrooy out of Euros
By app
Netherlands coach Bert van Marwijk has ruled striker Ruud van Nistelrooy out of this year's European Championships, the Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad reported on Friday.
"I called him to tell him he will not be part of the squad. I wanted to inform him in time," the newspaper quoted van Marwijk as saying.
Van Nistelrooy, 35, said he fully understood van Marwijk's decision.
"He acted very decently," van Nistelrooy said.
