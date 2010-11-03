Van Nistelrooy sidelined with torn muscle
By app
BERLIN - Hamburg SV striker Ruud van Nistelrooy will be sidelined for the foreseeable future after he tore a muscle in training on Tuesday, the club said on Wednesday.
The Dutch striker had just recovered from a bruised leg in their 0-0 draw against Bayern Munich on October 22 and had returned to training on Monday.
Hamburg, who have been plagued by injuries all season, did not say how long Van Nistelrooy would be out.
The northern club are eighth in the league on 15 points after 10 games.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.