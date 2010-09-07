Van Persie faces more than a month out
By app
LONDON - Arsenal striker Robin van Persie is likely to be out of action until mid-October, the Premier League club said on their website on Tuesday.
The Dutch international faces a spell on the sidelines after injuring his ankle in the 2-1 win at Blackburn Rovers on August 28.
The 27-year-old Van Persie also missed a large chunk of last season through injury but recovered in time to help his country reach the World Cup final in July.
