Vieira staying at Manchester City

The former Arsenal player, who turns 34 this month, joined City from Inter Milan on a six-month contract in January with an option for a further year.

City said on their website that the option had been taken up.

Manager Robert Mancini's first signing, Vieira made 14 appearances for the Abu Dhabi-owned club who will be playing in the Europa League next season.

The Frenchman, a World Cup winner in 1998 but passed over for his country's squad for this month's tournament in South Africa, won three Serie A championships with Inter and three Premier League titles with Arsenal.

