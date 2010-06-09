Vieira staying at Manchester City
By app
LONDON - French midfielder Patrick Vieira will stay at Manchester City next season after agreeing a one-year extension to his contract, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
The former Arsenal player, who turns 34 this month, joined City from Inter Milan on a six-month contract in January with an option for a further year.
City said on their website that the option had been taken up.
GEAR:Retro Manchester City shirts
Manager Robert Mancini's first signing, Vieira made 14 appearances for the Abu Dhabi-owned club who will be playing in the Europa League next season.
The Frenchman, a World Cup winner in 1998 but passed over for his country's squad for this month's tournament in South Africa, won three Serie A championships with Inter and three Premier League titles with Arsenal.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.