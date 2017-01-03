Voller 'cannot imagine' selling Hernandez, but wants improvement

Bever Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller expects improved displays from Javier Hernandez in the second half of the season, although he ruled out selling the striker.

After joining from Manchester United in August 2015, Hernandez enjoyed an excellent debut campaign in the Bundesliga, netting 26 times in 43 appearances across all competitions to fire Leverkusen to third and Champions League qualification.

But 2016-17 has been a different story, the Mexico international scoring seven times in 23 outings, and his dip in form has not gone unnoticed.

"I expect a lot more from Chicharito," Voller told Bild.

"He knows himself that he has to raise his game. I think he is the first to be unhappy with his first half of the season."

But Voller ruled out any notion of Leverkusen offloading the forward.

"I cannot imagine that," he said. "We just need a good, functioning Chicharito."