Wagner and Monk charged over Huddersfield-Leeds melee
After a late melee during Huddersfield Town's win against Leeds United, David Wagner and Garry Monk have been charged by the FA.
David Wagner and Garry Monk have been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association after clashing during Huddersfield Town's 2-1 Championship victory over Leeds United.
The two managers squared up to each other on the touchline after Wagner had sprinted onto the pitch to celebrate Michael Hefele's 89th-minute winner at the John Smith's Stadium.
Wagner faces two reprimands - one for his celebrations and another for the confrontation with Monk.
Both clubs have also been charged with failure to control their players and/or officials after the touchline spat escalated into a melee.
All parties have until 6pm (GMT) on February 10 to respond to the charges.
Meanwhile, a Huddersfield fan has been banned indefinitely from the club's ground after unfurling a Turkey flag at the same match.
Two Leeds fans were killed ahead of a UEFA Cup semi-final clash at Galatasaray in 2000.
A statement read: "Huddersfield Town takes incidents of this nature very seriously and will not tolerate this shameful behaviour under any circumstances.
"This individual is not representative of the club or its supporters."
