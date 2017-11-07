Was Sunderland a blip? - The stats behind David Moyes' managerial career

David Moyes is back in a Premier League job after being appointed as Slaven Bilic's successor at West Ham, and he might feel as though he has a point to prove.

The Scot earned himself a fine reputation for his work at Everton, guiding them to seven successive top-10 finishes in the Premier League before replacing Alex Ferguson at Manchester United in 2013, but that is where everything started to go wrong.

Little went to plan for him at Old Trafford, with Moyes lasting less than a season - and his subsequent job at Real Sociedad was no better.

After a bit of a break, Moyes took over at Sunderland in July 2016 and ultimately led them to relegation last season, though the fact the Black Cats are bottom of the Championship after 16 matches this season suggests their issues run deeper than who the manager is.

Following his struggles at United, La Real and Sunderland, this might be the last chance saloon for Moyes, but one thing that is certain is West Ham are getting an experienced manager.

With Moyes' appointment confirmed, we examine the best Opta data on his managerial career.

West Ham United can confirm the appointment of David Moyes as the Club’s manager. November 7, 2017

499 – Across his three spells with Everton, Manchester United and Sunderland, Moyes has taken charge of 499 Premier League matches.

42 – Moyes' shortest tenure as a manager in terms of matches was 42 games in all competitions at Real Sociedad. He reached 43 with Sunderland.

888 – Almost 20 years on from his very first match as a manager with Preston North End, Moyes has presided over 888 matches across all competitions. Of those 888, 378 (42.6 per cent) were wins.

52.9 – Although he was sacked before the end of the campaign, Moyes' time in charge of United actually saw him record his best overall win percentage at any club (52.9%, 27 of 51).

9 – Moyes guided Everton to nine top-eight finishes in the Premier League during his 11 full seasons in charge at Goodison Park.

18.6 – Sunderland won just eight of their 43 matches with Moyes at the helm, just 18.6%, the Scot's worst record in charge of a club.