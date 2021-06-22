Trending

Watch Euro 2020: Scotland equalise against Croatia with a crisp Callum McGregor strike

By

Watch Scotland level at 1-1 against Croatia with Callum McGregor's first international goal

Callum McGregor Scotland vs Croatia Euro 2020
(Image credit: PA)

Scotland have equalised against Croatia in the final round of Euro 2020 Group D fixtures at Hampden Park.

Callum McGregor's fine hit from the edge of the area, after Che Adams made a nuisance of himself in the Croatia box, tied proceedings. It was the Celtic midfielder's first international goal.

The winner will progress to the last 16. A draw sees both teams exit the competition.

