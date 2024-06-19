WATCH: Foul or no foul? Germany take controversial lead against Hungary

Germany are unlikely to need any additional help at Euro 2024 based on their opening night drubbing of Scotland but they got the rub of the green in the first half of their clash with Hungary, with referee Danny Makkelie opting against giving a foul that might have seen Jamal Musiala’s goal ruled out.

The youngster fired home from close range after Willi Orban had been nudged, fairly according to the referee, off the ball in his own penalty area.



With the defender scrambling to get to his feet, Ilkay Gundogan prodded the ball towards Musiala, who converted with the aid of a deflection in a crowded box.

Jamal Musiala opens the scoring for Germany 🔥But was it a foul in the build up?#Euro2024 #GERHUN pic.twitter.com/3AINw3BLTbJune 19, 2024

VIDEO Why England Dominated Serbia (And Then Why They Didn't)

Hungary’s protests were ignored by the officials and a subsequent VAR check did not change Makkelie’s decision.

It put Germany in front in a hard-fought first half, with Hungary proving far more stubborn opposition than Scotland had a few days earlier.

Manuel Neuer was called into action just seconds into the game after a lapse in concentration by Joshua Kimmich almost allowed Barnabas Varga to sneak through on goal.



Julian Nagelsmann’s hosts had more of the possession and probed throughout the first half, passing patiently in front of a well-organised wall of white shirts, but Hungary maintained a threat on the break.

While Germany still look strong and could be difficult to stop on home soil, there were signs of vulnerability in the opening 45 minutes against Hungary, and the goal that broke the deadlock was certainly a fortunate one.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More Euro 2024 stories

Line-up quiz! Can you name the Germany line-up from the Euro 2008 game against Austria?

Euro 2024 last-16: Full fixtures, as things stand

What is the protocol for postponing games at Euro 2024?