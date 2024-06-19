WATCH: Foul or no foul? Germany take controversial lead against Hungary

By
published

Jamal Musiala's goal for Germany against Hungary was checked by VAR after a potential foul by Ilkay Gundogan

Jamal Musiala of Germany celebrates scoring the opening goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Germany and Hungary at Stuttgart Arena on June 19, 2024 in Stuttgart, Germany
Jamal Musiala of Germany celebrates scoring the opening goal vs Hungary (Image credit: Getty Images)

Germany are unlikely to need any additional help at Euro 2024 based on their opening night drubbing of Scotland but they got the rub of the green in the first half of their clash with Hungary, with referee Danny Makkelie opting against giving a foul that might have seen Jamal Musiala’s goal ruled out.

The youngster fired home from close range after Willi Orban had been nudged, fairly according to the referee, off the ball in his own penalty area.

With the defender scrambling to get to his feet, Ilkay Gundogan prodded the ball towards Musiala, who converted with the aid of a deflection in a crowded box.

Callum Rice-Coates
Callum Rice-Coates

Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.