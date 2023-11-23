Watch Premier League football for a bargain, as Sky Sports launch 'best price this year'

Watching Premier League football can be expensive, so it's always a welcome gift when broadcasters discount their current offerings. Sky Sports is the latest to do so, with all eight channels included in the Black Friday deal.

With 128 Premier League matches across the 2023/24 season, plus action from the EFL, WSL, SPFL and Bundesliga each week, it's essential to have access to Sky Sports. And the broadcaster has made it easier to commit to all those games, by offering their "cheapest price this year".

And you don't just have to watch football - with eight channels and sports such as golf, cricket, F1, boxing and many others, there are a range of offerings to get your money's worth. The channels include: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Arena.

Sky Sports Was £20/month Now £18/month

All eight channels are available in this deal, offering access to not just football but F1, boxing, cricket, golf and many other sports - though we're guessing you'll mainly be interested in the football.

Reduced to £18/month, I personally think that's a steal. There's not a day that goes by where I'm not watching something on Sky Sports, meaning the deal works out at comfortably less than £1/day. When you consider what you spend on everyday items, Sky Sports certainly isn't asking too much.

Plus, the festive period is just about to kick into gear. With Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United, Liverpool vs Manchester United and Liverpool vs Arsenal in December, there are plenty of games to get stuck into over the next month.

