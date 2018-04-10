We need to have balance - Montella wants Sevilla to stay calm as they aim to upset Bayern

Vincenzo Montella has urged Sevilla to play with patience against Bayern Munich as they look to overturn a first-leg deficit and reach the Champions League semi-finals.

The Spanish club must score at least two away goals in the Bundesliga champions' back yard to progress in the competition, a seriously tall order when you consider Bayern are unbeaten at the Allianz Arena this season.

Sevilla did find the net once when the teams met last week on Spanish soil, Pablo Sarabia putting them ahead in the first half, but were eventually beaten by a pair of deflected goals.

They did score twice on their travels in the last round, knocking out Manchester United in the process, but Montella knows the risks of being overly aggressive when chasing the game against such powerful opponents.

"The match lasts 90 minutes, so it's important that we are in it for the whole 90 minutes," the Italian told the media ahead of Wednesday's game.

"We need to have balance. We don't need to score as quickly as possible. It's important that we stay in the game.

"We know we can score a goal or two in the second half, but we have to avoid conceding, especially in the second half."

Sevilla's bid to complete an unlikely comeback will be boosted by the return of Ever Banega, who missed the home leg through suspension.

"Banega is a very important player for us, but we played very well in the first leg without him, which shows we have other options," Montella added.

The former AC Milan manager also confirmed injury doubts Joaquin Correa and Gabriel Mercado are expected to be available for selection after proving their fitness in training.