Wenger backs Ozil to match City stars

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil is capable of matching Manchester City's attacking stars, according to manager Arsene Wenger.

Wenger's men face the impressive and unbeaten Premier League leaders at the Etihad Stadium Sunday.

City have been dominant this season, holding a five-point advantage at the top after scoring 35 goals and conceding just six in 10 league games.

Led by the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Sergio Aguero, Pep Guardiola's attack has starred, but Wenger feels Ozil – often criticised for his relaxed displays – can match City's best.

"I think so – every big player wants to play big games and this is a big game," the Frenchman told UK newspapers, via The Telegraph.

"Ozil at the moment is in very good shape physically. People speak about Alexis Sanchez but, for us, Ozil's performance will be important as well.

"He contributes a lot to the way we play. He can be an asset every time we attack because he's a guy who can create chances."

Arsenal sit fifth in the table, with Ozil contributing one goal and two assists in eight Premier League games this season.

But the Germany international has created 30 chances – equal with De Bruyne for the most in the league and two more than Silva.