Wenger warns Arsenal players: Don't dream about catching Chelsea

Arsene Wenger says Arsenal must not dream about catching Premier League leaders Chelsea in the title race and instead focus purely on getting a statement victory against Liverpool.

Fourth-placed Arsenal are 13 points behind Chelsea with a game in hand going into Saturday's crucial match against Jurgen Klopp's side at Anfield.

Wenger concedes the Gunners are due a victory in a big game and stressed the importance of the match to the players as they look to build a four-point lead over the Reds.

But while he is not ruling out a late charge for the title, Wenger wants to ensure Chelsea are not the team in Arsenal's minds on Merseyside.

"We have a game in hand and things can change quickly, but we have to focus on our next game," the Arsenal manager told reporters.

"To do a thing like that, you need exceptional rhythm in your results and, as well, Chelsea to fade.

"At the moment it is more important that we focus on winning our games and focus on our next game rather than dreaming about coming back to Chelsea."

Boss, what can you tell us about ’s chances of featuring in ?“He should be ok” March 2, 2017

Wenger continued: "It is even more important because we have not done well recently in these kind of games. For us, this kind of game at Liverpool is of course an opportunity that we want to take.

"We have to go and take it and not wait for the result. The result comes with a 'taking attitude' and that for me is the most important, that we go to just start on a positive attitude.

"As for the consequences for the rest of the season, of course it will have vital consequences.

"It is always high intensity, very competitive. Anfield is a special place where the fans are behind their team, where their team plays at a good pace."