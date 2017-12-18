West Ham star Lanzini charged for dive at Stoke

Manuel Lanzini could be banned for two matches after being charged with the 'successful deception of a match official' when winning a penalty for West Ham at Stoke City on Saturday.

Argentine midfielder Lanzini went to ground under a challenge from Erik Pieters after 18 minutes at the bet365 Stadium, with referee Graham Scott pointing to the spot and Mark Noble converting from 12 yards.

West Ham went on to win 3-0, Lanzini assisting further strikes from Marko Arnautovic and Diafra Sakho to pile further misery on Stoke boss Mark Hughes.

Hughes fumed about the penalty incident, saying post-match: "He's a clever player, he'll draw a foul or some kind of challenge, but he wasn't clipped, he's clearly dived. It's disappointing the referee hasn't seen that."

And the Football Association has seen fit to charge Lanzini with simulation, which could see him sit out matches against Arsenal and Newcastle United.

Lanzini has until 18:00GMT on December 19 to respond.

He is the second Premier League player to be charged under the new directive. Everton's Oumar Niasse was banned for two games after being found to have dived to win a penalty in his side's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace last month.