West Ham United transfer news: Hammers chasing Sparta Prague forward

West Ham are reportedly keen on a move for Sparta Prague prospect Adam Hlozek.

The likes of Juventus and Bayern Munich have also been linked with the 18-year-old, but West Ham could prove a more viable option in terms of regular playing time – especially if that involves Champions League football, which David Moyes’ side remain in contention for despite Saturday’s defeat at Newcastle.

According to 90 Min, Hlozek has been a target for the Hammers since the January transfer window.

The Czech international, who can play as a striker or winger, made his Sparta debut as a 16-year-old in 2018 and became the youngest player to appear for the club in a league match. He won his first cap for the national team – who will face England in the group stage at this summer’s Euros – in September’s 3-1 Nations League win over Slovakia.

Hlozek would take West Ham’s Czech contingent to three, joining his friend Tomas Soucek, with whom he shares an agent, and Tomas Coufal, both of whom joined the Hammers from Sparta’s arch-rivals Slavia Prague.

Despite the financial strain brought on by the pandemic, it is thought that Slavia would hold out for around £25 million for Hlozek, such is his potential.

