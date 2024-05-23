What are pink cards? Copa America tournament set to trial brand new ruling

CONMEBOL have announced match officials will have a pink card, alongside yellow and red during the tournament

The 2024 Copa America will be held in the United States.
The 2024 Copa America will be held in the United States. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) have announced they are set to debut 'pink cards' at Copa America this summer.

Designed to help bring clarity around concussion substitutes and protect player welfare, a pink-coloured card can be shown to indicate that an on-field change is required.

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Bio: Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.