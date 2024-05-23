What are pink cards? Copa America tournament set to trial brand new ruling

The 2024 Copa America will be held in the United States.

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) have announced they are set to debut 'pink cards' at Copa America this summer.

Designed to help bring clarity around concussion substitutes and protect player welfare, a pink-coloured card can be shown to indicate that an on-field change is required.

The new rule was passed ahead of the tournament as part of CONMEBOL's ongoing efforts to prioritize player health and safety and could be implemented around Europe if deemed successful.

Lionel Messi lifts the Copa America after Argentina's success back in 2021.

The tournament starts on June 20 in the United States and begins with holders Argentina v Canada.

It is also worth noting that the new ruling means if a team has already made five substitutions, a sixth will be permitted if the referee shows a pink card.

According to South American officials, the process requires a team’s coach to inform the main referee or the fourth official, who will then show the pink card to indicate the substitution.

Moreover, the opposing team will be granted an additional substitute to maintain fairness in the game.

This means both teams can potentially benefit from an extra substitution if a player suffers a head injury, balancing the integrity throughout.

Lionel Scaloni presents the Copa America trophy during the official draw of CONMEBOL Copa America 2024.

Providing further detail in a statement made earlier today, CONMEBOL explained their decision to trail the initiative this summer.

"The CONMEBOL Directorate of Competitions and Operations announced that, to the five changes per team authorised by the regulations, a potential sixth will be added to take care of the health of the footballers.

"This is an extra substitution in the event of suspected head trauma and concussion. To do so, the main referee or the fourth referee must be informed and a pink card will be used."

