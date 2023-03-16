When is the Europa League quarter-final draw 2023? Everything you need to know about the draw, including where to stream and which teams are involved

We'll soon know the draw for the Europa League quarter-finals, as the last 16 concludes with Thursday's second legs.

It's been an enthralling edition of Europe's second-tier club competition so far, and very soon just eight teams will remain in with a shout of getting their hands on the trophy.

Those teams left in the tournament are four games away from May's final at the Puskas Arena in Budapest – where the winners will secure qualification for next season's Champions League.

Here, FourFourTwo guides you through everything you need to know in the build-up to the quarter-final draw.

When is the Europa League quarter-final draw 2023?

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Europa League will be made on Friday, March 17, following the conclusion of the last 16. It will take place at UEFA's HQ, the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

The draw for the semi-finals – where it's decided which quarter-final winners will face each other in the last four – will be made at the same time, along with the draw to determine the 'home' team in the final – for all-important administrative reasons, of course.

How to watch Europa League quarter-final draw

The Europa League quarter-final draw will be streamed live on UEFA's official website (opens in new tab) from 12pm GMT on Friday, March 17.

Europa League quarter-final draw teams

The Europa League quarter-final draw will feature the winners of each of the last 16 ties (first-leg scores of ties still to be completed in brackets):

Sevilla

Feyenoord

Juventus

Manchester United

Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon (2-2)

Ferencvaros vs Bayer Leverkusen (0-2)

Real Sociedad vs Roma (0-2)

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Union Berlin (3-3)

Sevilla, Feyenoord, Shakhtar, Juventus and Man United have all previously lifted the Europa League or its predecessor, the UEFA Cup.