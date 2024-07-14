Who does Carlos Alcaraz support? Wimbledon champion's football allegiances give England mixed omens against Spain

Reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz has stunned Novak Djokovic on Centre Court to hold on to the gold cup for another year, becoming just the ninth man to go back-to-back at Wimbledon in the Open era... and in good time for him to find somewhere to watch his country in the Euro 2024 final.

The 21-year-old Spaniard claimed his fourth Grand Slam title in straight sets with a 6-2 6-2 7-6 (7-4) victory on Sunday afternoon, with England set to take on Spain in Berlin at 8pm UK time with the European Championships trophy on the line.

With one Spanish triumph already in a big weekend of sport, you may be wondering who Alcaraz supports... in case you hadn't seen a big clue this week already.

VIDEO Why England FINALLY Came Good Against The Netherlands

Star face in Wimbledon crowd provides correct answer to Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz was watched by Luka Modric from the players' box when he claimed victory over Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals on Friday.

That answers the question all on its own: Alcaraz of course supports Croatia. No, wait. Real Madrid. He supports Real Madrid. And Spain. Obviously.

The superstitious among you may be in two minds about what that might mean as an omen for the Euro 2024 final. Sure, Spain are Spanish, but they have exactly as many Real Madrid players in their squad as England do, don't they?

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Luka Modric looks on from Carlos Alcaraz's player's box during the Gentlemen's Singles Semi-Final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dani Carvajal is Real's only representative in the Spain squad, and he will go head-to-head with club teammate Jude Bellingham tonight.

We dare say that the team that's actually better at football on the night probably has more to do with who will win the trophy, however. Call us cynical.

Spain have been far more convincing on that front throughout the tournament, winning all of their games so far with just one period of extra time - against Germany in the quarter-finals - needed to get them there.

England have meanwhile squeaked and thrilled their way to the final after a less-than-stellar showing even as they topped their group in the first stage of the tournament.

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 final from anywhere in the world as England take on Spain with the trophy on the line

More Euro 2024 stories

Follow the Euro 2024 final LIVE – coverage of Spain vs England in Berlin

Harry Kane to end trophy drought? England captain targets 'respect of footballing world' for Three Lions in Euro 2024 final vs Spain