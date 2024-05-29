Who has qualified for the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League? Everything you need to know

Much like the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League is also set for a revamp.

36 teams are set to battle it out to topple Atalanta and as it stands, 12 teams have already booked their place in next year's competition.

There is still a long way to go until the tournament gets underway but here's what we know so far, as FourFourTwo brings you the lowdown...

WATCH | The 100 Greatest Footballers In The World 2023

From the Premier League, Tottenham finished 5th under Ange Postecoglou and secured their spot after amassing 66 points in total.

Manchester United are also in after they beat crosstown rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final to book a place in next season's group stages.

Chelsea narrowly missed out after the Red Devils cup success and the Blues will have to settle for the Conference League, the only European competition they are yet to win.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Cole Palmer scored 27 goals and registered 15 assists in 2023/24. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Which teams have already qualified for the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League?

As it stands, only 12 teams have booked their place in the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League.

Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League, 5th)

Manchester United (FA Cup winner)

Nice (Ligue 1, 5th)

Lyon (Ligue 1, 6th)

Athletic Club (Copa Del Rey winner)

Real Sociedad (La Liga, 6th)

Eintracht Frankfurt (Bundesliga, 6th) *

Hoffenheim (Bundesliga, 7th)

AZ Alkmaar (Eredivisie, 4th)

Porto (Taca de Portugal winner)

*Eintracht Frankfurt will be bumped up to the Champions League, should Dortmund win the UCL final against Real Madrid, with Hoffenheim the highest-ranked German side in the Europa and Heidenheim given a Europa League spot, as the eighth-best team in the Bundesliga.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou will oversee his side in Europe next season. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When is the 2024/25 Europa League league stage draw?

The draw for the 2024/25 Europa League league stage will take place following the conclusion of the play-offs in August.

It's been scheduled for 29 August 2024 and will be held at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Ademola Lookman helped Atalanta to a first ever European crown as they won the Europa League. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Where is the 2024/25 Europa League final being held?

Athletic Club's regenerated San Mames, which boasts a capacity of over 50,000, will stage the 2024/25 final on 21 May 2025 in Bilbao.

Atletico Club's home, San Mames, will host the 2024 UEFA Europa League final. (Image credit: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

More UEFA Europa League stories

Quiz! Can you name every British club to compete in the Europa League or UEFA Cup?



Champions League, Europa League and Conference League draws: As they happened



Quiz! Can you name every club to have finished top of a Europa League group?



