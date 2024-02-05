Who will England play before Euro 2024? The Three Lions announce two tournament warm-up games

England have announced two more fixtures to their calendar ahead of Euro 2024, as preparations become finalised for the tournament in Germany.

The Three Lions qualified for Euro 2024 in November after finishing ahead of Ukraine and Italy in Group C, and subsequently announced two friendlies for the March international break.

In the final week of March, England will host Brazil and Belgium at Wembley Stadium, offering Gareth Southgate a final opportunity to work with his players before having to select the preliminary squad for Euro 2024.

England and Brazil last met in 2017 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brazil are currently struggling in the CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 qualifiers, having picked up just seven points from their first six games, while Belgium head to the European Championships among the favourites.

With England drawn into a group which includes Denmark, Serbia and Slovenia, their Euro 2024 gets underway against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on June 16. To prepare for their matches, the Three Lions have scheduled in a further two warm-up games against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Iceland on June 3 and June 7.

The first match, against Bosnia, will be played at Newcastle's St. James' Park, due to Wembley hosting the Champions League final on June 1. England will return to the national stadium against Iceland, though, before flying to Germany to continue their final stages of preparation.

Both Bosnia and Iceland have failed to automatically qualify for the Euros after finishing fourth and fifth in the same group, but their performances in the Nations League will see them enter the play-off stages in March. At least one side won't reach Germany, however, after being drawn into the same pathway for the play-offs.

Iceland, of course, inflicted one of England's most-embarrassing defeats in the team's history at Euro 2016, winning 2-1 in France. England have never played against Bosnia & Herzegovina before.

England will want to head to the Euros with plenty of confidence (Image credit: Getty Images)

England Euro 2024 warm-up fixtures

March 23

England vs Brazil, Wembley

March 26

England vs Belgium, Wembley

June 3

England vs Bosnia & Herzegovina, St. James' Park

June 7

England vs Iceland, Wembley

