Who will England play before Euro 2024? The Three Lions announce two tournament warm-up games

By Ryan Dabbs
published

England will prepare for Euro 2024 with two games against European opposition

England players link arms as a minute's silence is held for the victims of the war in Isreal and the victims of the Brussels terrorist attack, prior to kick off in the UEFA EURO 2024 European qualifier match between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium on October 17, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

England have announced two more fixtures to their calendar ahead of Euro 2024, as preparations become finalised for the tournament in Germany. 

The Three Lions qualified for Euro 2024 in November after finishing ahead of Ukraine and Italy in Group C, and subsequently announced two friendlies for the March international break. 

In the final week of March, England will host Brazil and Belgium at Wembley Stadium, offering Gareth Southgate a final opportunity to work with his players before having to select the preliminary squad for Euro 2024. 

Brazil's Paulinho with a first half shot during the Bobby Moore Fund International between England and Brazil at Wembley Stadium on November 14, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images)

England and Brazil last met in 2017 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brazil are currently struggling in the CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 qualifiers, having picked up just seven points from their first six games, while Belgium head to the European Championships among the favourites.

With England drawn into a group which includes Denmark, Serbia and Slovenia, their Euro 2024 gets underway against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on June 16. To prepare for their matches, the Three Lions have scheduled in a further two warm-up games against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Iceland on June 3 and June 7. 

The first match, against Bosnia, will be played at Newcastle's St. James' Park, due to Wembley hosting the Champions League final on June 1. England will return to the national stadium against Iceland, though, before flying to Germany to continue their final stages of preparation.

Both Bosnia and Iceland have failed to automatically qualify for the Euros after finishing fourth and fifth in the same group, but their performances in the Nations League will see them enter the play-off stages in March. At least one side won't reach Germany, however, after being drawn into the same pathway for the play-offs. 

Iceland, of course, inflicted one of England's most-embarrassing defeats in the team's history at Euro 2016, winning 2-1 in France. England have never played against Bosnia & Herzegovina before. 

England players applaud the fans after their Euro 2024 qualifier against North Macedonia in November 2023.

England will want to head to the Euros with plenty of confidence (Image credit: Getty Images)

England Euro 2024 warm-up fixtures 

March 23

England vs Brazil, Wembley

March 26

England vs Belgium, Wembley

June 3

England vs Bosnia & Herzegovina, St. James' Park

June 7

England vs Iceland, Wembley

