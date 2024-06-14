Why did VAR overturn the Germany penalty against Scotland at Euro 2024 and award a free-kick instead?
Germany saw a penalty overturned by VAR in their opening Euro 2024 game against Scotland
Germany were 2-0 up against Scotland at Euro 2024, when, in the 25th minute of the match, referee Clement Turpin awarded a penalty for the leaders.
The ball arrived at Jamal Musiala's feet on the edge of the Scotland box, who was quickly closed down by both Kieran Tierney and Ryan Christie in the opening Euro 2024 game. Both players made contact with the tricky German forward, with referee Clement Turpin initially awarding a penalty.
However, after a review by VAR Jerome Brisard, Turpin overturned his decision, instead awarding Germany a free-kick on the edge of the box.
It's a lively start in Munich! Germany are denied a penalty after a VAR review 👀#Euro2024 | #GERSCO pic.twitter.com/EHtY1jwHCAJune 14, 2024
Some fans were left perplexed by the decision, though - Christie had kicked Musiala's right leg outside of the box, while Tierney collided with the German's left leg inside the box.
ITV's commentary team of Sam Matterface and Ally McCoist speculated over the decision, before former referee-turned-analyst Christina Unkel was called upon for her expert overview.
"This is exactly why VAR is needed - the contact that initiated the foul was not on the left leg that was already inside the penalty area, but it was truly that right leg where the first contact happened.
VIDEO: Why Teams Should Fear Scotland At Euro 2024 - Tactical Preview
"It was a great recommendation from the VAR highlighting the foul was outside the penalty area."
Unkel is a former American referee who officiated international games for FIFA in the women's game, highlighting her credentials. She also works for CBS' soccer coverage in the United States.
