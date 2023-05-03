Why isn't Liverpool vs Fulham on TV in the UK?

Liverpool welcome Fulham to Anfield on Wednesday 3 May for a top-half Premier League encounter, but, unfortunately, fans in the UK won't be able to watch the game.

With the game rescheduled from its original date in March, due to Fulham's FA Cup quarter-final clash against Manchester United, fans were hoping Liverpool vs Fulham would be covered live on one of the three broadcasters who own rights to show Premier League football in the UK.

However, only games selected by broadcasters for the original game can be shown. Neither BT Sport nor Sky Sports selected Liverpool's game at home to Fulham on the original March 18 date, meaning the fixture was due to be played at 3pm on Saturday during the blackout.

Amazon didn't have the rights to broadcast games that weekend.

As a result, fans in the UK won't have the option to watch the game live, though Manchester City's match against West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium is being broadcast by Sky Sports.

Liverpool come into the match having won four games in a row in the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp's side displaying their best form of the season.

The German manager will be on the touchline for the game, despite being issued a one-game ban from the FA following his post-match comments against referee Paul Tierney from Liverpool's 4-3 win against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. He is currently appealing the decision.

A top-four spot seems unlikely with so few games remaining in the season, though there is still a possibility that the Reds can catch either Manchester United or Newcastle United. That would seemingly require Liverpool to win all five of their remaining games.

Fulham, meanwhile, are enjoying a great return to the Premier League this season, sitting comfortably in tenth on 45 points. Marco Silva has brought stability to the side from Craven Cottage this campaign, and his side will head to Anfield without any threat of relegation or pressure of breaking into Europe.

The reverse fixture on the opening of the season finished 2-2, with Aleksandar Mitrovic bagging a brace for Fulham, while Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah ensured Liverpool earned a point.