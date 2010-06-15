Trending

World Cup referees: Matches 17-24

By

JOHANNESBURG - World Cup referee assignments for matches 17-24.

Wednesday June 16

17. South Africa v Uruguay, Group A

Referee: Massimo Busacca (Switzerland), assistants: Matthias Arnet (Switzerland) and Francesco Buragina (Switzerland), fourth official Wolfgang Stark (Germany).

Thursday June 17

18. France v Mexico, Group A

Referee: Khalil Al-Ghamdi (Saudi Arabia), assistants: Hassan Kamranifar (Iran) and Saleh Al Marzouqi (United Arab Emirates), fourth official: Peter O'Leary (New Zealand).

19. Greece v Nigeria, Group B

Referee: Oscar Ruiz (Colombia), assistants: Abraham Gonzalez (Colombia) and Humberto Clavijo (Colombia), fourth official: Joel Aguilar (El Salvador)

20. Argentina v South Korea, Group B

Referee: Frank De Bleeckere (Belgium), assistants: Peter Hermans (Belgium) and Walter Vromans (Belgium), fourth official: Jerome Damon (South Africa)

Friday June 18

21. Germany v Serbia, Group D

Referee: Alberto Undiano (Spain), assistants: Fermin Martinez (Spain) and Juan Carlos Yuste Jimenez (Spain), fourth official: Martin Vazquez (Uruguay)

22. Slovenia v United States, Group C

Referee: Koman Coulibaly (Mali), assistants: Redouane Achik (Morocco) and Inacio Candido (Angola), fourth official: Subkhiddin Mohd Salleh (Malaysia)

23. England v Algeria, Group C

Referee: Ravshan Irmatov (Uzbekistan), assistants: Rafael Ilyasov (Uzbekistan) and Bakhadyr Kochkarov (Kyrgyzstan), fourth official: Michael Hester (New Zealand)

Saturday June 19

24. Ghana v Australia, Group D

Referee: Roberto Rosetti (Italy), assistants: Paolo Calcagno (Italy) and Stefano Ayroldi (Italy), fourth official: Carlos Simon (Brazil)

Follow FFT.com on Twitter
Join FFT.com on Facebook