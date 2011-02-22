Xavi sidelined for seven to 10 days

"The midfielder will miss La Liga matches against Real Mallorca and Valencia if the recuperation time is the maximum set by medical staff," Barca said on their website.

The Spain international should return in time for Barca's Champions League last-16, second leg at home to Arsenal on March 8, when they will seek to overturn a 2-1 deficit from last week's first leg in London.

Xavi joins central defender Carles Puyol and goalkeeper Victor Valdes on Barca's injury list.