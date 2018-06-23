On your bike! Iceland physio sent home after cycling accident

Iceland's World Cup hopes have been dealt a further blow with their physio having to return home due to injury.

The nation's chances of progressing already hung in the balance following a 2-0 defeat to Nigeria on Friday, while the calf problem picked up by Burnley winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson was a further blow.

But they will have to make do without team physio Petur Orn Gunnarsson after he suffered a hand injury in a cycling accident.

"The hope is for Peter to return to work during Iceland's participation," the Football Association of Iceland said.

Gunnarsson's injury has echoes of the shoulder problem sustained by England head coach Gareth Southgate while running in Repino.

Unlike Gunnarsson, Southgate has been able to remain with his team at the World Cup.

Iceland must beat Group D leaders Croatia in their final match to have any chance of overtaking Nigeria in second place.