Zenit striker Danny sidelined for eight months

Danny, 28, suffered a "complete tear of the front cruciate ligaments in his right knee" at the team's pre-season training camp in Italy, Zenit said on their website.

The flashy midfielder was out of action for almost a year after tearing cruciate ligaments in the same knee in 2009.

He injured his knee again last November, missing several games, including Portugal's Euro 2012 play-off against Bosnia.

"I don't know why this [injury] had to happen to me again," Danny said on the club's website.

"I keep thinking about the knee. I don't have much physical pain there, I have it in my heart. It's much worse in my head. But I will do everything I can to come back and be a winner."

Zenit host Portugal's Benfica in the Champions League last 16, first leg tie next week.