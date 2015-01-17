Zorc dismisses Reus rumours about Real

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has rejected speculation suggesting that Marco Reus could leave the club for Real Madrid.

Reports in the Spanish media have indicated that Real are ready to activate an apparent €25 million release clause in Reus' contract, the presence of which was revealed by Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge last August.

The Germany forward has also been linked with Premier League sides Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool.

However, Zorc is adamant there have been no enquiries for Reus and that Dortmund are committed to keeping him at Signal Iduna Park.

"You know, I've been confronted with this question [about Reus' future] for years now," Zorc told Bild.

"Almost every week I hear about such rumours. There's no new developments, we want to continue working with Marco Reus for the long haul."

Reus - who has been troubled by ankle problems this season - has scored six goals in just 11 appearances in 2014-15.