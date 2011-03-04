Trick of the week: Foot balance
By Ben Welch
Part 1 in our exclusive freestyle masterclass with world champion trickster John Farnworth. First up - the foot balance
Everybody loves to see an average Joe juggling a ball on their tongue, while playing the ukulele and bouncing on a space hopper at the tip of the Eifel Tower, but how does freestyle really help your game when you're out on the pitch?
World champion freestyle John Farnworth aims to explain in an exclusive set of videos for FourFourFourTwo Performance.
Starting with the basics and building up to some real showstoppers, John will teach you how to execute these tricks, while making them relevant to competitive football.
For his curtain raiser, John presents the foot balance….
John Farnworth is attempting to freestyle the London Marathon for Kick4Life.
