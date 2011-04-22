Trick of the week: Sole juggle
By Ben Welch
Part 8 in our exclusive freestyle masterclass with world champion trickster John Farnworth. It's time to put your back into it, here comes the sole juggle
Imagine lying on your back, pedalling upside down and using the soles of your feet to juggle the ball. Sound insane?
Well, this seemingly impossible move, more akin to a circus act, is actually a show-stopping freestyle trick known as the sole juggle.
Freestyle royalty, John Farnworth, has mastered this manoeuvre and is ready to lift the lid on its execution.
Watch this video and learn how to perform this freestyle illusion without breaking a bead of sweat….
Also see:
Cross toe bounce
Upper body 360
Hamstring catch
Neck catch
Heel juggle
Seven touch juggle
Blind heel
Toe balance and juggle
Sitting cross catch
Around the world
Foot balance
Outside bounce
Crossover
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.