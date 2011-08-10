Trick of the week: Upper body 360
By Ben Welch
Part 13 in our exclusive freestyle masterclass with world champion trickster John Farnworth. How's your astronomy? This one involves your head orbiting the ball
Once you've mastered the neck catch and exhausted the move at training, boring your team-mates with endless demonstrations, you've got to up your game.
Where better place to start than the upper body 360? Imagine combining the hip movements of a hula hoop master (in your neck) and the flexibility of a back bending limbo specialist.
That's what freestyle whiz John Farnworth showcases in this video. To find out how he does it, click play and prepare to lasso that ball around your neck.
For more on the art of freestyle with John Farnworth visit www.johnfarnworth.com
