Trick of the week: Outside bounce
By Ben Welch
Part 2 in our exclusive freestyle masterclass with world champion trickster John Farnworth. Get your head round the outside bounce
The basic kick up involves propelling the ball upwards with the laces - it's the standard freestyle manoeuvre, forming the basis and padding for any routine.
But with imagination and skill, different angles of the foot can be used to add sparkle to a display.
World champion football freestyler John Farnworth demonstrates this with the outside bounce - a trick that will enhance you touch and control out on the pitch, as well as sending a few jaws crashing to the floor.
John Farnworth is attempting to freestyle the London Marathon for Kick4Life.
