Trick of the week: Hamstring catch
By Ben Welch
Part 12 in our exclusive freestyle masterclass with world champion trickster John Farnworth. Ever seen a man use his leg like a Venus Flytrap?
Balance, timing and poise are what's needed for the hamstring catch trick. Sorcerer of silky skills, John Farnworth, has these qualities in abundance.
Sending the ball into the air, keeping steady on one foot and trapping it between the hamstring and calf of your other leg, are all in a day's work for the freestyle king.
For you however, catching the ball while holding the position of a coiled martial artist about to unleash a fatal kick, might be a little less straightforward.
This video aims to shed some light.
For more on the art of freestyle with John Farnworth visit www.johnfarnworth.com
