Trick of the week: Cross toe bounce
By Ben Welch
World champion trickster John Farnworth wraps up his freestyle masterclass with the cross toe bounce
Skipping rope, glue and a big toe are all you need for the cross toe bounce, according to world champions freestyler John Farnworth.
"Your non-kicking foot is like a skipping rope, and you want to swing your foot over the ball as it is propelled upwards by the toe of your standing foot," says the kick up King.
"Imagine your foot is glued to the floor and you're trying to yank it clear. Remember with this trick the foot doesn't actually leave the floor, it's all about the movement of the toe."
For more tips on how to execute this bobby dazzler, watch this video and let Farnworth explain.
For more on the art of freestyle with John Farnworth visit www.johnfarnworth.com
