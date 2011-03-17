Trick of the week: The crossover
By Ben Welch
Part 3 in our exclusive freestyle masterclass with world champion trickster John Farnworth. Untangle your legs and get ready for the crossover
If Neo played football in The Matrix, the crossover would be his signature move. Almost mimicking a gravity defying kick by the leather clad action hero, world champion freestyler John Farnworth exposes a loop hole in Isaac Newton's theory.
For the crossover Farnworth flicks the ball up, swings his left foot over the top, before hopping off the ground, using his right foot to continue the juggle - with both feet in the air.
Sound impossible? Watch the planet's best freestyle make it look easy, providing a tutorial along the way.
John Farnworth is attempting to freestyle the London Marathon for Kick4Life.
Also see:
Cross toe bounce
Upper body 360
Hamstring catch
Neck catch
Heel juggle
Seven touch juggle
Sole juggle
Blind heel
Toe balance and juggle
Sitting cross catch
Around the world
Foot balance
Outside bounce
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.