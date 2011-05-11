Trick of the week: Seven touch juggle
By Ben Welch
Part 9 in our exclusive freestyle masterclass with world champion trickster John Farnworth. Remember the head, shoulders, knee and toes nursery rhyme? It will c
Transporting the ball from right to left with seven different touches, sounds a lot simpler than it is to execute.
Record breaking freestyler John Farnworth says the key is to treat your body like a 'ladder'.
In this video he showz you how to juggle the ball around your body using basic touches in the most technically efficient way.
For more on the art of freestyle with John Farnworth visit www.johnfarnworth.com
